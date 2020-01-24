Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs has come a long way since visiting West Virginia last summer for a camp.

At the time, the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder had just really gotten into transforming his position on the field after moving from quarterback at his old high school to left tackle. Still, his size and performance was one that caught the eyes of the Mountaineers coaching staff earning one of the MVP honors.