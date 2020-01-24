In-state OL Biggs takes in West Virginia football junior day
Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs has come a long way since visiting West Virginia last summer for a camp.
At the time, the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder had just really gotten into transforming his position on the field after moving from quarterback at his old high school to left tackle. Still, his size and performance was one that caught the eyes of the Mountaineers coaching staff earning one of the MVP honors.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news