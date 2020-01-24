News More News
In-state OL Biggs takes in West Virginia football junior day

Biggs was impressed with his most recent stop to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs has come a long way since visiting West Virginia last summer for a camp.

At the time, the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder had just really gotten into transforming his position on the field after moving from quarterback at his old high school to left tackle. Still, his size and performance was one that caught the eyes of the Mountaineers coaching staff earning one of the MVP honors.

