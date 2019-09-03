West Virginia will travel to Missouri this weekend and WVSports.com provides the latest edition of our popular feature Insider Notes.

The notes are a collection of news and notes from the West Virginia assistants as well as the players ahead of the match up with the Tigers

Here are a few of those notes:

--Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning said that they are trying to not put their players in situations where they aren’t successful so they are removing things from the plan if players can’t do it. One position they are still trying to figure out is the bandit to see what they can do there. They still have to figure out what they can do because it’s been such a learning curve there so they’re going to cut back on what they are doing at that spot to help that adjustment.

--On the interception recorded by Keith Washington against James Madison he was in man-coverage and had his man covered up well and was able to flash his eyes back to the quarterback. He read the directional key of the quarterback which is his front shoulder which shows where the ball was going inside. He came off his man and made a play on the ball to record the pick.

--Junior Darius Stills said the block of the field goal was because Jeffery Pooler made a good play which allowed him to come free in the b gap and get his hand up to block it. He was taught to put his hand straight out and projected where it was going to go and got his hands on it. The ball hit his tape on his hands which helped from it stinging but it was something he actually dreamt about the night before.





CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE COLLECTION OF NOTES