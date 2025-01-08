Jacksonville State CB Carter commits to West Virginia

Carter, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, spent four seasons with the Gamecocks although he redshirted in his first year without seeing the field. Over the past three seasons, the Alabama native has appeared in 35 total games.

In 2022, Carter recorded 14 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss and followed that up with 44 tackles, 8 passes defended and 2 tackles for loss where he earned second-team all-Conference USA honors.

This past season, Carter had 31 tackles, 2 passes defended and a pick.

Carter took an official visit Jan. 6 to Morgantown and saw enough to end his recruitment by committing to the Mountaineers and filling a need in the defensive secondary.

Over the course of his career, Carter has played a total of 1,046 snaps and this past season played 280 where he graded out at 66.3 according to Pro Football Focus.

Carter has one season of eligibility remaining in his career and is the latest former Jacksonville State player to follow Rich Rodriguez to Morgantown joining safety Fred Perry, wide receiver Cam Vaughn, wide receiver Jarod Bowie and tight end Jacob Barrick. There are several others that could potentially be added to that list.

WVSports.com will have more with Carter in the near future.