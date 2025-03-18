Javon Small named AP All-American Honorable Mention Selection

West Virginia guard Javon Small was named an AP All-American Selection, they announced on Tuesday.

Small was in his first year with WVU this season, averaging 18.5 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Small scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season, with WVU winning nine of those games. He also had three double-doubles and the Mountaineers won all three of those games.

Small was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches East District First Team, while head coach Darian DeVries was named the Co-Coach of the Year for the region.

Small and WVU finished the 2024-2025 season at 19-13, going 10-10 in Big 12 Conference play. Small was one of four members from the Big 12 to be named to one of the AP All-American teams.