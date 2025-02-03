Advertisement
Published Feb 3, 2025
Javon Small named top 10 candidate for Bob Cousy Award
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (February 3, 2025) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award.

The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 22nd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.


2025 Bob Cousy Award Candidates*

Mark Sears

Alabama

Walter Clayton Jr.

Florida

Ryan Nembhard

Gonzaga

Keshon Gilbert

Iowa State

Kam Jones

Marquette

Ace Baldwin Jr.

Penn State

Braden Smith

Purdue

Dylan Harper

Rutgers

Zakai Zeigler

Tennessee

Javon Small

West Virginia

----------

