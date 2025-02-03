Javon Small named top 10 candidate for Bob Cousy Award

The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 22nd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (February 3, 2025) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award.

