Javon Small named top 10 candidate for Bob Cousy Award

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (February 3, 2025) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Bob Cousy Award.
The annual Bob Cousy Award, named after the Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard, celebrates its 22nd year by highlighting the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.
2025 Bob Cousy Award Candidates*
Mark Sears
Alabama
Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida
Ryan Nembhard
Gonzaga
Keshon Gilbert
Iowa State
Kam Jones
Marquette
Ace Baldwin Jr.
Penn State
Braden Smith
Purdue
Dylan Harper
Rutgers
Zakai Zeigler
Tennessee
Javon Small
West Virginia
