Jax State assistant Michael Nysewander announces move to WVU staff

Michael Nysewander, who has been serving as the Tight Ends and Inside Receivers Coach at Jacksonville State, announced on social media that he will be joining West Virginia's coaching staff under Rich Rodriguez.

Nysewander, in his second season at Jacksonville State, played a key role in the program’s historic transition to FBS football. In 2024, he helped the team to a 9-5 record and a Conference USA Championship. During the 2023 season, the Gamecocks posted a 9-4 record and captured the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Under Nysewander, tight end Sean Brown earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors and made the John Mackey Award watch list.

Before his time at Jacksonville State, Nysewander spent three seasons as a Senior Analyst under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, where he contributed to a Sugar Bowl appearance and a 10-win season in 2021. A former standout at Alabama, Nysewander won three national championships as a player and gained recognition as “Highway 46” for his powerful blocking as an H-Back/Tight End.

At West Virginia, he is expected to work with the Mountaineer tight ends and fullbacks.

Nysewander’s addition to the WVU staff brings experience across all levels of football, from playing under Nick Saban to coaching in successful collegiate programs. His move marks another key hire for Rodriguez as he builds his staff in Morgantown.