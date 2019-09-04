News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 08:24:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

JUCO guard Johnson ready for official to West Virginia basketball

Kedrian Johnson plans to take an official visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Temple College (Tx.) shooting guard Kedrian Johnson doesn’t hold a scholarship offer from West Virginia just yet but he’s hoping that changes in short order.

That’s because the 6-foot-4, 176-pound, guard will be making his first official visit to Morgantown Sept. 13-15 and has been building a strong connection with the coaching staff.

Assistant Larry Harrison has handled the bulk of his recruitment, while head coach Bob Huggins also has been involved and the Mountaineers see a guard that excels on both ends of the floor.

