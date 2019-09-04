Temple College (Tx.) shooting guard Kedrian Johnson doesn’t hold a scholarship offer from West Virginia just yet but he’s hoping that changes in short order.

That’s because the 6-foot-4, 176-pound, guard will be making his first official visit to Morgantown Sept. 13-15 and has been building a strong connection with the coaching staff.

Assistant Larry Harrison has handled the bulk of his recruitment, while head coach Bob Huggins also has been involved and the Mountaineers see a guard that excels on both ends of the floor.