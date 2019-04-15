JUCO guard McNeil finds fit at WVU, ready to help turnaround
Sean McNeil felt he had his mind made up during the first night of his official visit to West Virginia.
But the junior college shooting guard wanted to first sleep on it. So he did, for a couple days in fact, but McNeil kept coming back to spending his future in Morgantown.
So after talking things over with his family he decided he had seen enough.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news