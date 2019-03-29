Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western offensive tackle Jacob Gamble wasn’t expecting a scholarship offer from West Virginia when he visited over the weekend but that’s exactly what ended up happening.

Gamble, 6-foot-7, 325-pounds, was on campus for the Mountaineers junior day and the junior college prospect was able to get a look at what the entire program had to offer as well as sit down with the coaching staff.

It was during that sit down at the end of the trip that head coach Neal Brown gave him the word that the Mountaineers were extending a scholarship offer, his first from the power five level.