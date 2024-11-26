JUCO pass rusher Corion Mathis interested in West Virginia

But an offer from West Virginia certainly has his attention.

Goodman (Miss.) Holmes C.C. pass rusher Corion Mathis is entering the stretch run of his recruitment.

Mathis, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, has recorded 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a sack this season which has generated some late offers from programs including one from the Mountaineers.

Those efforts have been led by outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral who gave him the news after a few conversations.

“I know West Virginia is a hard-working program that’s grinding in the Big 12,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as a spur linebacker in the scheme and Cabral has told him that several things stand out about his skill set at this stage of things.

“Coach Cabral loved my film and my ability to get to the quarterback,” he said. “Also, my high motor.”

Mathis had been committed to Louisiana-Monroe but opened his recruitment and is now planning visits to Boise State, Troy and Jackson State as well as a possible stop in Morgantown.

“Have not set a date yet but plan to visit,” he said.

Mathis, originally from Mendenhall, Mississippi, has two years of eligibility remaining and can enroll at the mid-term at the school that he eventually selects.

At this stage he wants to find the best fit in terms of a plan for him and where he has the best opportunity to step in and make an impact on the field with his remaining eligibility.