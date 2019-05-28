The junior college prospect first received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler got in touch with the versatile defender and offered him a scholarship in early April.

McCall, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, was fresh off an unofficial visit to Morgantown where he was able to see everything he needed to see when it comes to the Mountaineers football program.

West Virginia has added a critical piece to its 2020 recruiting efforts with the commitment of Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall.

“I’ve always visualized West Virginia as a school that I could further my academics and football career,” he said at the time of the offer. “Knowing that I’ve earned an opportunity to be a part of a special program and school itself is unbelievable.”



Things only continued to roll downhill from there as McCall established a strong connection with Seiler as well as several other coaches, including head coach Neal Brown, leading to his visit to campus.

Coming into the trip McCall admitted that as long as he found what he was looking for in a college program he would likely end his recruitment and he was true to his word.

The Mountaineers see McCall in the hybrid pass rushing BANDIT linebacker role and believe that his skill set is an ideal fit for what is asked out of that spot in the defense when it comes to getting after the quarterback and causing havoc with his versatility.

“I think it’s a perfect fit for my style of play,” he said.

West Virginia was the first power five program to offer McCall, but he received interest from several others such as Nebraska. He held scholarship offers from Houston, South Florida, Troy, Arkansas State and South Alabama with each of those behind the Mountaineers.

A Lake City, Florida, native, McCall did not qualify academically out of high school so he enrolled at Iowa Western in order to restart his football career.

McCall will have three years to play three remaining in his college career when he finishes up at Iowa Western in December and plans to enroll at West Virginia in January.

Overall, McCall is the fifth commitment in the 2020 recruiting class and the first from the junior college level in this cycle. He also represents the first at the hybrid BANDIT position for the Mountaineers.

McCall is expected to take his official visit to West Virginia later on in the process.

WVSports.com will have more with McCall in the near future.