West Virginia came off of a big win last week against Oklahoma, but despite a solid showing, were unable to get the win over Kansas State in their senior day.

It was an action packed first half, with both teams combining for an absurd 66 points.

K-State QB Will Howard got things started with a 13 yard rush on the first play of the game, before finding Sammy Wheeler for a 33 yard reception two plays later. Running back Duece Vaughn scored on a 15 yard rush to end the drive.

Garrett Greene threw an interception just three plays into West Virginia’s first possession, which Cincere Mason returned to the endzone to put the Wildcats up by 14 early, a scary start for WVU.

Greene redeemed himself on the following possession however, throwing a 26 yard touchdown to Sam James for the Mountaineers first touchdown of the night.

A 43 yard pick six by WVU’s Malachi Ruffin tied the game up for West Virginia, to get themselves out of what could have quickly become a deep hole.

Kansas State took just 3 plays to get back ahead, scoring on a 49 yard touchdown rush by DJ Giddens.

West Virginia failed to convert on fourth down at their own 35 yard line and Kansas State took advantage, scoring on a one yard rush from Howard following a 26 yard pass to Malik Knowles.

After getting the ball back, Garrett Greene threw a 71 yard touchdown to Sam James for his second touchdown of the night, to bring the Mountaineers within one score.

The first quarter came to a close following a 39 yard completion to Ben Sinnot for the Wildcats, at a score of 28-19.

Sinnot caught a 15 yard touchdown to complete the drive, the first score of the second quarter, to continue the back and forth scoring between the two teams.

On WVU’s next possession, Sam James caught his third touchdown of the half, to bring his team back within 10. Had West Virginia not failed to convert the extra point on three of their scores thus far, two of which being uncharacteristic misses from Casey Legg (his first of the season), it would be a one score game.

Kansas State was forced to settle for a field goal for the first time in the contest on their next drive, giving the Mountaineers the ball with just under two minutes to go in the first half. Greene was sacked to make it 3rd and 16 however, and WVU punted for the first time all game.

The Wildcats had a little over a minute to work with, and were able to add a few more points to their lead with a 53 yard field goal right before the half.

The third quarter came and went without any scoring, but Kanas State struck first on their first possession of the second half following an interception, with Malik Knowles finding the end-zone on a 43 yard reception.

Garrett Greene responded with a 13 yard rushing touchdown, but the Mountaineers were still down by a 17 point deficit. They were never able to close the gap and Kansas State got one win closer to a spot in the title game.

WVU will play their last regular season game on Saturday, November 26 against Oklahoma State.



