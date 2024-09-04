West Virginia turns the page to their week two opponent in the UAlbany Great Danes.

UAlbany won their first game of the season beating Long Island University 27-21 to open the season. Statistically, the Great Danes were outplayed by LIU, but multiple big plays went in their favor to help them get the win.

In the win, UAlbany rushed for 90 total yards and passed for 165 yards. On offense, quarterback Myles Burkett passed 165 yards and a touchdown, completing 12 of his 26 pass attempts.

Most of Burkett's production came on a 75-yard passing touchdown, as big plays were a theme for the Great Danes. In addition to his long passing touchdown, UAlbany had a fumble recovery return touchdown on defense as well as a 55-yard punt return which set up another touchdown from Griffin Woodell.

Woodell rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries, scoring a touchdown in the process. Woodell is an explosive running back for the Great Danes as in 2023 he rushed for just under 900 yards, scoring eight rushing touchdowns. He also grabbed 32 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, UAlbany had five total TFLs and two total sacks in their week one win. They also 179 yards and three touchdowns through the air as well as another 179 yards on the ground.

Linebacker Dontae Lunan recorded 13 total tackles in week one with eight of them being solo tackles. Defensive lineman Jack Luliano had a TFL, a sack, and a fumble recovery in week one.

In week one they averaged 4.7 yards per play as an offense and gave up 5.8 yards per play on defense. They also played a clean game only being penalized once for 10 yards.

The Great Danes' defense gave up 358 yards of total offense to LIU in week one, while LIU also controlled time of possession. UAlbany was 3-for-13 on third down as an offense and did not convert on their only fourth-down opportunity.

Last season, UAlbany made it to the FCS Semifinals, losing 59-0 to the eventual champion South Dakota State. They are led by Greg Gattuso who is in his 11th year as the head coach of UAlbany. UAlbany offensive lineman Ozzie Hutchison was named to the Preseason CAA Third Team All-Conference.

Last year the Great Danes suffered three losses in the regular season: 21-17 at Marshall, 31-20 at Hawaii, and then 38-31 at New Hampshire. They finished the 2023-2024 season going 11-4 overall and 7-1 in CAA play.



