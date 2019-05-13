When West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall is working on his craft outside of Morgantown this off-season it’s a good bet to assume that a large chunk of that will be with Anthony Boone.

Boone has known Kendall since the former Duke quarterback was in high school in large part because he used to work out with his older brother Ryan when he was preparing for college.

“Austin was a little whippersnapper always hanging out on the field and throwing the ball around,” he said. “But as he grew up I started paying more and more close attention to him.”