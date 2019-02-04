Knapper can score the ball, but other elements will keep him on the floor
Brandon Knapper has never had confidence issues when it comes to scoring the basketball.
At every level, the redshirt freshman guard has displayed that he has the ability to put the ball in the basket at a high clip when he decides to actually shoot it.
It’s the other aspects that have given him trouble this season, namely trying to handle his role as a point guard and distributing the ball to his teammates.
