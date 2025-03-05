Larry Porter a strong asset in both recruiting and coaching

West Virginia is reportedly set to hire veteran running backs coach Larry Porter for the same post in Morgantown.

And WVSports.com spoke with TarHeelIllustrated.com about his impact as a recruiter during his time at North Carolina and what to expect with the Mountaineers.

Andrew Jones, the Publisher of TarHeelIIlustrated, covered Porter during his time in Chapel Hill and spoke to how he was able to lure a number of top players to the ACC program during his time on staff.

“Larry is an excellent recruiter. In fact, I nominated him last year as UNC’s top recruiter. He has a way of connecting with kids and easily relates to them,” he said.

During his time at North Carolina, Porter focused on the hot beds just north of Atlanta, Georgia as well as the critical Charlotte area and in South Carolina from Greenville toward the state line.

“He recruited all kinds of players and could related to all of them,” Jones said. “Defensive linemen or wide receivers, he can recruit. Plain and simple.”

While Porter recruited all different types of positions during his time with the Tar Heels, he was a pivotal factor in the recruitment of his position room at running back.

Once a certain level of interest was established, Porter took over the recruitment at the position and when prospects at the position were on campus he was always with them further strengthening those bonds.

“He was with them all the time,” he said.

Jones believes that not only is Porter a plus recruiter, being named as National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals twice during the course of his career, he also is an asset with his coaching as well. That makes him a plus hire all around for the Mountaineers football program.

“He coaches his players hard but also has a balance, needed especially with today’s young athletes. This is a nice addition to WVU’s staff,” he said.