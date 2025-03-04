West Virginia vs. Utah Computer Predictions

West Virginia looks to get another Quad 1 win on their NCAA Tournament resumé when they face Utah on the road in their final away game of the regular season on Tuesday.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives Utah a 56.3 percent chance to win on Tuesday, with the projected point differential at 1.6 points in favor of the Utes. WVU is ranked 47th in the latest KenPom rankings, while Utah is ranked 57th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia a 53 percent chance of getting the win on Tuesday. The projected point differential is 0.8 in favor of WVU, while the projected final score is 67-66 in favor of the Mountaineers. WVU is ranked 33rd in the T-Rank Rankings, while Utah is ranked 69th.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 44 percent chance of getting the win, with the projected final score 69-67 in favor of the Utes. The Mountaineers are ranked 53rd in the KenPom rankings while Utah is ranked 80th in the KenPom rankings.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. from Utah on Tuesday and the game will be televised on ESPN+.



