Las Vegas DE Pickett earns WVU offer after camp stop, discusses next step
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines defensive end Jonathan Pickett came to West Virginia to compete in the final one-day camp of the summer with one goal in mind.
After his performance at the event, mission accomplished.
Pickett, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, earned his eighth offer from the Mountaineers after competing in the one-day event and showcasing what he could do in front of the coaching staff.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news