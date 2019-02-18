Las Vegas hasn’t necessarily been a recruiting hotbed for West Virginia over the years despite signing a prospect from there in the last class in Brandon Yates.

But the Mountaineers recently played host to a number of talented prospects from powerhouse school Bishop Gorman from Sin City including wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Odunze, 6-foot-3, 183-pounds, made the trek out east with several of his teammates as part of a multiple college tour with one of those stops bringing them to Morgantown.