WVSports - Late addition DB Coleman discusses West Virginia offer

Late addition DB Coleman discusses West Virginia offer
West Virginia has several spots to fill in the 2021 recruiting class and one player that has emerged onto the radar is Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) defensive back Caleb Coleman.
Coleman, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, signed with the Blue Dragons out of Smiths Station, Alabama after being a full qualifier out of high school.
Over the course of five games, Coleman has collected 18 tackles and a pair of interceptions which prompted interest from several schools including the Mountaineers.
Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown extended a scholarship offer to Coleman and he naturally was excited about adding the Big 12 Conference program to his list.
“I have been talking to West Virginia for almost three weeks. I have talked to all the defensive coaches and the head coach,” he said. “I love the school and am very thankful for the offer.”
The Mountaineers are targeting Coleman as a safety and like his size as well as his range at the position given his experience at the junior college level.
Already Coleman has taken a virtual visit to Wrest Virginia along with Washington State and Western Kentucky and hopes to find a place where he can fit in at the next level.
Along with West Virginia, Western Kentucky has offered a number of others are showing interest.
The plan is for Coleman to select a college and enroll in the summer and given the nature of this past season he would have four years to play at the college level.
----------
