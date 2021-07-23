LB Collins commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

The versatile defensive back initially was offered by the Mountaineers as a cornerback but moved up the list for the program after impressing as a linebacker with his size and skill set at the 7-on-7 event.

He had narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Penn State prior to making his college selection.

Collins, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Oregon, Penn State, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Kansas, among a number of others.

West Virginia continues to roll up momentum on the recruiting trail with a commitment from Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins .

A few days later, Collins returned to Morgantown for a private workout as a linebacker which cemented him on the radar for the Mountaineers in the 2022 class.

That experience allowed the coaching staff to see not only his skill set, but for Collins to further familiarize himself with what Morgantown had to offer. The Mountaineers are slotting Collins as a WILL in their defensive scheme which will take advantage of his athleticism.

Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter although he also was able to build a connection with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz.

The Philadelphia product has ties to the Mountain State as his mother was from West Hamlin and his father from the Montgomery area, although both did attend Marshall. Still, those ties as well as the connection that he established with

The Rivals.com three-star prospect fills a major need for West Virginia in the 2022 cycle and has the length, frame and speed to become an interesting prospect as he continues to fill out in the defense.

Collins becomes the 15th overall commitment for West Virginia and the first at the linebacker spot in this recruiting cycle.

WVSports.com will have more on Collins in the near future.