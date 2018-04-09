Grove City College (Pa.) linebacker Carl Jaszcar led his team in tackles a year ago but wanted an opportunity to compete at the highest level of football.

The linebacker prospect will have that chance at West Virginia after he pledged to the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on commitment.

Jaszcar, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, finished last season with 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a true freshman starting nine game and appearing in all ten. He elected to transfer for an opportunity at a higher level and West Virginia emerged to the forefront of the pack.

Jaszcar will have to sit out next season but will have three years of eligibility remaining at the college level once he is able to participate for the Mountaineers. He will begin his career as a preferred walk-on.

The Pennsylvania native made a visit to Morgantown during spring practice and was highly impressed with the campus as well as the coaching staff.

He believes there is an opportunity for him to make a mark early in his career as well, which was another major factor in his choice.

“The atmosphere of that athletic program is outstanding and it’s somewhere I could see making an impact for years to come,” he said.

Along with West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Penn State had been in contact but the visit to Morgantown was enough to seal up his recruitment.

A physical linebacker, Jaszcar could end up at any of the linebacker spots or possibly even safety at the next level. He dealt primarily with director of player personnel Ryan Dorchester during his recruitment.