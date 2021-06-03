LB Powell impresses at West Virginia camp
Canton (Oh.) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell competed in the West Virginia one-day camp to open the end of the dead period and now has some strong interest in the program.
Powell, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, already has offers from multiple power five programs such as Arkansas, Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Indiana and Kentucky but traveled to Morgantown to perform in front of the coaches.
And he doesn’t regret that he did.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news