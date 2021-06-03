Canton (Oh.) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell competed in the West Virginia one-day camp to open the end of the dead period and now has some strong interest in the program.

Powell, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, already has offers from multiple power five programs such as Arkansas, Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Indiana and Kentucky but traveled to Morgantown to perform in front of the coaches.

And he doesn’t regret that he did.