LB Tara Kolenge lists West Virginia football in top eight
Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy linebacker Edwin Tara Kolenge has a top eight.
And West Virginia is one of the schools firmly planted in that group along with Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Indiana, Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse and Howard.
Each of the programs stand out for a variety of reasons and that is no different when it comes to how the Mountaineers fit into the picture.
