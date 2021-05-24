Looking at 10 WVU football players that exceeded their recruiting rankings

WVSports.com has already looked at the top 15 rated players to sign with West Virginia and how their careers turned out in Morgantown and several other top lists. Today, we dive into ten prospects that were rated two-stars or above by Rivals.com and how they exceeded those rankings on the field of play with the Mountaineers. This group consists only those players that were listed int he Rivals.com database so Owen Schmitt and Najee Goode are certainly worthy selections but not included. Rivals.com evaluates thousands of high school prospects each year so it's only natural that a few slip through the cracks. So without further delay who are ten that Rivals.com missed on during the process.

Rivals.com ranking: two-star Recruitment: Jones was a prospect that was heavily courted by West Virginia but it appeared he would never find his way to Morgantown. Jones committed to local Georgia Tech in December of his senior year but assistant Steve Bird didn't give up. The Mountaineers hosted him on a surprise official visit in January and he shocked many by flipping to West Virginia on signing day. Career: After serving as a backup in his first season, Jones was a second-team all-Big East selection as a cornerback and return man during his second year. The third season would be the best for Jones as he finished leading the team in both tackles and interceptions while earning first team all-Big East before electing to forego his final season of eligibility. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the draft and bounced around the league with a successful career.

Rivals.com ranking: two-star Recruitment: Henry emerged on the West Virginia radar after making the trek north from his home in Louisiana and stealing the show with his performance. He committed to the program shortly after although it wasn't a straight line to Morgantown. Career: Henry was a prop during his first season as he got things together academically but exploded onto the scene as a sophomore with 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns on only 41 catches. As a junior, he hauled in 52 catches for 872 yards and 12 more scores missing some time due to disciplinary issues. Henry announced he would forego the remaining college eligibility he had and would go on to have a successful five-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals catching 119 passes for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns over 55 games before tragically passing away after falling from a truck.

Rivals.com ranking: two-star Recruitment: Mozes had interest from a long list of schools but it was West Virginia that extended his first offer and made him a priority throughout the process. That would lead to him committing that August after several other schools joined the picture and the Mountaineers applied some heat so to speak. Career: Mozes is one of the most decorated linemen in the history of the program as he would start every game of his career after sitting out as a redshirt. The first two years he spent at guard and then moved to center where he truly made his mark. He was a Remington Award Finalist after his first season and won the award the following year, along with being named a consensus all-American. It was the first time since 1916 that a West Virginia player had won a major college football award.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.2, two-star Recruitment: An undersized offensive lineman from Cincinnati, Stanchek collected offers from several programs and for the longest time it seemed N.C. State was destined to be the pick. However, a visit to West Virginia and a push from Rick Trickett put the Mountaineers over the top and he committed to the program. Career: Stanchek was a four-year starter at West Virginia after a redshirt season where he was named the scout team player of the year. After being named a freshman all-American at the guard spot, he slid out to offensive tackle and earned all-American honors as well as first-team all-conference selections his final two years. By the time his career at closed at West Virginia he was a sleeper no more.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.2, two-star Recruitment: West Virginia traveled down to OneonOneKicking Competition in Miami and the former soccer player put on a show at the event. A few days after that event, the Mountaineers were in touch and had an official visit set the following weekend in January where he would commit to the football program. Career: McAfee served as rock solid option for West Virginia during his four year career, exiting as the most heralded kicker in Mountaineer history and the all-time leading scorer (384) and leader in extra points made (210). Additionally, he finished second in career punting average, second in field goals made and was a two-time Lou Groza semi-finalist, a Ray Guy finalist and a second team All-American. He would go onto a successful pro-career with the Indianapolis Colts before turning his attention to entertainment where he has thrived there as well.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.2, two-star Recruitment: While many schools overlooked Sanders due to his size, then wide receivers coach Butch Jones saw an impressive athlete that could handle a variety of roles in the West Virginia offense. The Mountaineers offered and while it was a battle with South Florida, eventually the program won out without him ever visiting campus. Ironically on the day he committed the coaches were watching his film, or so the story goes for the talented athlete. He would take several other visits but after a trip to West Virginia in December ultimately elected to stick. Career: Sanders would finish his career as a productive player in multiple areas with 206 catches for 1,980 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 622 yards and 6 more scores successfully serving in the 'jack-of-all-trades' role the coaches envisioned for him when they became the first school to offer.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.4, two-star Recruitment: Sands was under the radar in large part because he played on a bad high school team and still had work to do academically. He didn't visit anywhere until Pittsburgh and Florida late in the process but when Doc Holliday left Florida to return to West Virginia he became a priority target. He took an official visit to Morgantown the weekend before signing day and Holliday was able to land the 6-foot-6 safety. At the time those in the program believed they had uncovered a future pro. Career: Sands would go on to start 31 games during his career, playing in 39 total, including earning a starting role at free safety during his freshman season.Sands would finish his career with 151 tackles and 6 interceptions being named a first-team All-Big-East selection in 2009 and 2010 . He would fulfill those predictions by being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.



Rivals.com ranking: 5.3, two-star Recruitment: Madsen only had offers from MAC programs when he camped at West Virginia in the summer of 2007. While he wasn't on the radar before, he certainly was after showcasing his agility and strength and earned an offer which he quickly accepted to play football for the Mountaineers. Career: After a redshirt season, Madsen would find a home at center and surpass his rankings and offer sheet as he would go on to be selected on both All-Big-East and All-Big 12 teams. Backing up the staff's evaluations in the process. He would serve as one of the centerpieces to the offensive line during his career starting 50 of 52 games.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.3, two-star Recruitment: Clarke first received an offer from Pittsburgh after a summer camp in 2008 and would commit to the Panthers but West Virginia never gave up. He visited for a camp later that summer and received an offer which would spark a battle that would span well-past signing day. He did not sign his letter of intent on signing day and would take a late visit to West Virginia and then mulled the two options over. Eventually he would sign with the Mountaineers in March. Career: Clarke would redshirt during his first season on campus and go on to appear in 41 games, while starting 35 during his career, recording 10 total sacks. While his development took some time, the Pittsburgh product became the player in the Mountaineers 3-3-5 defense that the coaches believed he could be. Ironically, he recorded the final tackle in a 21-20 win over Pittsburgh in the final meeting since between the two teams. He was selected in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rivals.com ranking: 5.4, two-star Recruitment: Cajuste was a former basketball player that was coaxed into playing the game of football by his then head coach Damon Cogdell. It was always going to take time but he had the size and athleticism to eventually develop into an offensive tackle. West Virginia offered once Cogdell took a job in Morgantown and the Mountaineers needed a tackle late in the process while others such as Florida were involved. He committed to the football program after an official visit to campus in January of his senior year due to his connection with Cogdell and the plan. Career: Cajuste quickly developed into exactly what the coaches believed he could be and while he dealt with an injury that sidelined him for a full-season he was a second-team all-Big 12 selection in 2017 and was named Big-12 co-offensive lineman of the year as a senior becoming an impressive left tackle option. He was selected in the third round of last year's NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.