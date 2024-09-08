Week one of the NFL season is already underway and here is a look at those former West Virginia players who are on active rosters this coming season. Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks – Smith is coming off a season where he tossed for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions. The former Mountaineers star quarterback will reprise his role as the starter for the Seahawks in the first year under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Kyzir White – Arizona Cardinals – White had 90 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception in 11 games last season before missing the rest of the year with an injury. He is now healthy set to start for the Cardinals at inside linebacker and is expected to wear the green dot on defense this season.

Rasul Douglas – Buffalo Bills – After signing a three-year extension with the Packers in March 2022, Douglas was traded to the Bills last October and started 8 of 9 games with 21 tackles and 4 interceptions. Douglas will be a starting cornerback for the Bills this season in a rebuilt secondary.

David Long – Miami Dolphins – Long joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In his first year in Miami Long started all 17 games and recorded 113 tackles and a sack. He is slated to start once again at linebacker for the Dolphins.

Dante Stills – Arizona Cardinals – A sixth-round selection in 2023, Stills appeared in 15 games and started eight. Over that time, Stills recorded 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five QB hits, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. This season Stills is listed as a backup defensive tackle on the depth chart.

Zach Frazier – Pittsburgh Steelers – A second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Frazier will start the season as the starting center for the Steelers after injuries to the offensive line.

Tony Fields – Cleveland Browns – A fifth round draft choice in 2012, Fields played in all 17 games with four starts last season and recorded 27 tackles. Fields is listed as the backup WILL linebacker on the depth chart.

Beanie Bishop – Pittsburgh Steelers – Bishop was surprisingly undrafted after earning consensus all-American honors in his lone season at West Virginia. But after signing with the Steelers, Bishop impressed and not only made the 53-man roster but is listed as the starting nickel back.

Colton McKivitz – San Francisco 49ers – A fifth round selection in 2020, McKivitz started all 17 regular season and 3 playoff games last season. McKivitz is slated to open the season as the starting right tackle.