The non-conference slate has been set for the 2020-21 edition of the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team, well sort of. There are still some questions that need answered when it comes to opponents but the general idea of the slate is coming into picture.

First let’s look at what we do know for now.

The Mountaineers will have seven scheduled home-games out of the 13 game slate.

Those matchups will be: Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson, who finished 281 in the NET this past year and overall at 10-19; Nov. 13 against Pittsburgh (109, 16-17); Nov. 17 Stony Brook (189, 19-13); Nov. 20 Bowling Green (159, 19-10); Dec. 9 Robert Morris (203, 19-14); Dec. 22 Youngstown State (232, 16-15) and Miami (206, 11-19) to round out that portion of the schedule.

On the surface that isn’t too challenging but gives a good variety with some regional match ups and of course the continuation of the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown.

As for what’s left?

Three games will be played in the Bad Boy Motors Battle 4 Atlantis set in Paradise Island, Bahamas. That field will be loaded with quality teams as Creighton (11, 23-7), Duke (6, 25-6), Memphis (59, 21-10), Ohio State (16, 21-10), Texas A&M (113, 16-14), Utah (85, 16-15) and Wichita State (41, 23-8) involved.

There are two conference challenge games with the Big East Battle set for Dec. 5 or 6 as the Mountaineers will match up against one of the ten teams from West Virginia’s former league. Given the quality of that conference that is almost guaranteed to be a high quality matchup and will likely be in Morgantown after the program hit the road to play St. John’s in a loss last year.

The second will be a road trip for the Big 12/SEC Challenge Jan. 30 pitting the Mountaineers against one of the ten clubs that get the nod from the SEC. This has become a staple of the non-conference slate and this along with the Big East Battle helps the Big 12 guarantee at least 20-quality games annually to be on par with other conferences with only an 18-game slate in the league.

The final matchup is one that has been a trademark under Huggins as well with a neutral site game set for Dec. 13 in New York City against Purdue, who finished No. 32 in the NET at 16-15 last year.

Huggins has been one to shy away from a challenge non-conference slate and this season will be no different as the Mountaineers have the potential to record a number of quadrant one wins before they ever get into the Big 12 Conference schedule.

Obviously a lot can change between now and then with roster movement but for now this will provide the type of early season test that has been commonplace in Morgantown.

COMPLETE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE:



Tuesday Nov. 10 Fairleigh Dickinson Morgantown, W.Va. (281, 10-19)

Friday Nov. 13 Pitt Morgantown, W.Va. (109, 16-17)

Tuesday Nov. 17 Stony Brook Morgantown, W.Va. (189, 19-13)

Friday Nov. 20 Bowling Green Morgantown, W.Va. (159, 19-10)

Wednesday Nov. 25 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Thursday Nov. 26 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Friday Nov. 27 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Sat. or Sun. Dec. 5/6 Big East-Big 12 Battle TBA

Wednesday Dec. 9 Robert Morris Morgantown, W.Va. (203, 19-14)

Sunday Dec. 13 Purdue # Brooklyn, N.Y. (No. 32, 16-15)

Tuesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown, W.Va. (232, 16-15)

Tuesday Dec. 29 Miami University Morgantown, W.Va. (206, 11-19)

Saturday Jan. 30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBA