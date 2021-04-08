West Virginia has added one transfer this off-season in Florida International center Dimon Carrigan and WVSports.com looks at some of the advanced metrics to see how he can help the basketball program.

Carrigan, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, is coming off a season where he averaged 2.5 blocks per game placing him at 18th nationally in that statistic. The Boston, Massachusetts native also averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest while shooting 62-percent from the field.