West Virginia still has work to do on the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Mountaineers currently have seven commitments on that side with Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive lineman Brayden Dudley, Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. lineman Nijel McGriff, Philadelphia (Pa.) safety Saint McLeod, Finland defensive end Edward Vesterinen Miami (Fla.) Northwestern linebacker Ja'Corey Hammett and Massillon (Oh.) Washington defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

That leaves some holes to fill in the class and plenty of options to do it.