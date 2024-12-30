Looking at WVU's staff and portal happenings while hoops begins Big 12 play

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com recap what's been a full couple of weeks for the Mountaineers.

They discuss the recent hirings of multiple coaches on the Mountaineer football staff and examine who WVU has lost and added in the transfer portal.

They then get into talking about basketball as the Mountaineers hit the road to face No. 7 Kansas, opening Big 12 play.

