Sometimes being first isn’t always best.

That was certainly the case in the recruitment of Alric Arnett.

A speed demon from Glade Central High School in what is affectionately known as Muck City situated in South Florida. As a high school prospect in 2005, Arnett drew interest from a long list of schools including Florida, Arizona State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and many others.

At one point he was leaning towards Pittsburgh which would have been quite ironic considering how this recruitment eventually unfolded.