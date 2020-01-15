West Virginia football: Looking back: Selvish Capers
Selvish Capers thought that the West Virginia offense would help him eventually reach his goals of making it to the next level. He just couldn’t have predicted how that would occur.
That’s because the eventual NFL offensive tackle was recruited at a different position altogether as a high school prospect out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans in the 2005 cycle.
Equipped with a 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame, and a 4.65 40-yard dash, Capers was targeted out of high school as a tight end prospect at the next level.
