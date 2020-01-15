News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 08:21:45 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia football: Looking back: Selvish Capers

Capers started 32 games at West Virginia.
Capers started 32 games at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Selvish Capers thought that the West Virginia offense would help him eventually reach his goals of making it to the next level. He just couldn’t have predicted how that would occur.

That’s because the eventual NFL offensive tackle was recruited at a different position altogether as a high school prospect out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans in the 2005 cycle.

Equipped with a 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame, and a 4.65 40-yard dash, Capers was targeted out of high school as a tight end prospect at the next level.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}