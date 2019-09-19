How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

We look today at Kansas who is now 2-1 after snapping a 48-game losing streak to power five opponents on the road by beating Boston College.





--Kansas had a pair of running backs eclipse the 100-yard mark against Boston College as the Jayhawks rolled up 329 total yards on the ground. There were a total of 9 runs of 10+ yards including a long run of 82 yards. Between the two starters Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams the Jayhawks forced 13 missed tackles. On the season the Jayhawks have forced 38 as a team.

--Khalil Herbert rushed 11 times for 187 yards and a touchdown, with 98 yards after contact an average of 8.91 yards after contact per attempt. Pooka Williams cashed in on 22 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown with 65 yards after contact or 2.95 yards after contact. Over half, 199 yards of the 361 total yards Herbert has accounted for on the ground has been after contact.