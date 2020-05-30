WVSports - Lyons looks for equity for West Virginia, college landscape

West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons remains optimistic that football will be played this fall.

That stance hasn’t changed but he wears two hats as the head athletic administrator for the Mountaineers on top of serving on the college football oversight committee. That way Lyons has seen arguments from all sides of the coin in regards to when things will somewhat return to normal.

College sports is unique compared to professional sports in the sense that different conferences work under different scenarios across the nation instead of one set of rules. But while programs all have their own agendas and thoughts, ultimately the factions come together for the good of the game as a whole.

It makes for some interesting discussions but the goal remains the same.

“You kind of end up leaving your own agenda at the table,” Lyons said.

At the core of that is the health and safety of the student athlete while looking at the equity and fairness of each situation to keep schools on even playing field. That has been the case thus far in regards to recruiting with the ongoing dead period as well as limiting each program to eight hours of video instruction per week while eliminating monitored workouts.

That must be the case moving forward as well as state’s are set to reopen at different points in time.

“We have to look at how close we can get with the fairness and equity aspect remaining intact,” he said.

Lyons admitted that thus far that officials haven’t really dove into whether potential competition seasons would move forward without some teams or everybody would be on the same schedule but there is an understanding that anything could be on the table.

But schools are consistent when it comes to recruiting and camps as well as other areas that it will be consistent across the board for every team in every conference.

Teams are starting to return to campus in many conferences with West Virginia planning a phased approach with both coaches and players.

Protocols for screening, distancing, cleaning and sanitation have been set for Phase 1, which consists of a two-week period for coaches and players. The two-week slots are June 8-22 for coaches and staff and June 15-29 for football student-athletes.

Both groups will be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours prior to their return date, and the results must be negative before they can enter WVU's football facilities. In addition, both groups will follow the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

A few of the protocols in place include limited personnel in the facilities at all times, face coverings to be worn in all common areas and daily screening and temperature checks for staff and student-athletes. Weight room equipment will be relocated outdoors, properly distanced and sanitized after each use and virtual remote meetings will still occur. Protocols are also in place for the quarantine and treatment of a positive COVID-19 case should it occur.