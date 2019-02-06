That would prove to be enough to seal the deal as the talented cornerback committed to the Big 12 Conference program following the second trip.

Mayo, 5-foot-11, 178-pounds, emerged as one of the top prospects remaining on the board for the Mountaineers and two separate coaching staffs were able to get him not only once but twice on official visits first Dec. 14 and then again Jan. 25.

West Virginia secured another valuable piece to the 2019 recruiting efforts with the commitment of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County cornerback Tavian Mayo .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect held over two dozen scholarship offers from programs such as Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Duke, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh and Indiana among others.



Cornerbacks coach Doug Belk initially served as the lead recruiter for Mayo and the two had established a deep connection over the course of the process. The Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer to Mayo in February and had already established a connection well before that happened.

After Holgorsen and his staff left for Houston, the Mountaineers new coaching staff led by Jahmile Addae and Vic Koenning picked up right where they left off and were able to quickly secure another official visit due to the changes in rules that allow for another if there is a head coaching change.

Initially West Virginia was the second official visit for Mayo after he took a trip to Nebraska in October to check out the Cornhuskers football program earlier in the process. However, after the end of the dead period he also took trips to North Carolina and Iowa State before returning to Morgantown.

Overall, Mayo should likely put a bow on the recruitment of the cornerback position in the class after becoming the fourth prospect to commit to the Mountaineers in this cycle joining Thatcher (Az.) Eastern Arizona J.C. cornerback Dreshun Miller, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin.

Mayo is the 20th overall prospect to commit to the Mountaineers overall in the class. Rated as a 5.6 three-star prospect, Mayo is listed as the 88th best prospect in the state of Georgia.

WVSports.com will have more with Mayo in the near future.