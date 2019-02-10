Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-10 10:54:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Mayo's Coach: 'He'll do a lot of good things at WVU'

C16tzavdpcm29uwwrpnu
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Even from an early age, Lee County High School head coach Dean Fabrizio always felt that cornerback Tavian Mayo had a chance to play at the highest level of college football.

A rare three-year starter at the 6A school, Mayo made his mark during his junior season when he became not only a reliable cover corner for the Trojans but one of the top play makers on the roster from that spot.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}