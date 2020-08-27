Mays adds flexibility to the West Virginia football defensive line
West Virginia wants their defensive line to be versatile and one new player to the roster could help the Mountaineers unlock that heading into the 2020 season.
Redshirt junior Quay Mays was plucked out of the junior college ranks to help bolster the defensive line and a large part of that is the flexibility that he can bring to the table for the rest of the unit. The Mountaineers were the first power five offer for Mays and prioritized him on the recruiting trail.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news