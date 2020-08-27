West Virginia wants their defensive line to be versatile and one new player to the roster could help the Mountaineers unlock that heading into the 2020 season.

Redshirt junior Quay Mays was plucked out of the junior college ranks to help bolster the defensive line and a large part of that is the flexibility that he can bring to the table for the rest of the unit. The Mountaineers were the first power five offer for Mays and prioritized him on the recruiting trail.