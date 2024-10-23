Mazzulla and McBride make their mark as NBA season begins

West Virginia was well represented as the 2024-2025 NBA season got going on Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks were the opening game of the NBA season, as former Mountaineers Joe Mazzulla and Miles McBride played against one another.

Mazzulla and the Celtics hung a banner for their 2023-2024 NBA Championship as well as received their championship rings.

Mazzulla's Celtics would end up beating the Knicks as they try to defend their title, beating the Knicks 132-109.

On the other bench was Miles McBride, who was a player for the Knicks, entering his fourth season in the league.

McBride got off to a great start, scoring 22 points in 26 minutes played off the bench. McBride should see an increased role with the Knicks this season after recent trades from the organization will give McBride an improved opportunity, which he took full advantage of on opening night.

Two other Mountaineers will be in the NBA this season: Jevon Carter with the Chicago Bulls and Jesse Edwards with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bulls open the season on Wednesday night while Edwards is currently on a two-way deal.