There was zero doubt to anybody watching who was going to get the ball on West Virginia’s final possession in the final 16 seconds against Texas Tech.

Trailing 87-86, the Mountaineers had already made a furious rally to even be in position to win propelled largely by the efforts of sophomore Deuce McBride.

After sitting out a five-minute chunk in the second half due to foul trouble, McBride took over down the stretch scoring 15 points over the final six minutes. That included five straight points to force what at one time seemed like an improbable tie after trailing by as many as a dozen.