Milum, Martin invited to participate in NFL Combine

West Virginia will have a pair of players that will compete in the NFL Combine Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

A total of 329 players were invited to compete in the combine with former West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum and defensive lineman Sean Martin on that list.

Milum was named a consensus all-American this past season for the Mountaineers as the starting left tackle. Milum also was honored as the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and was named to the all-conference first-team squad.

Milum played in 47 games, started 43, and was used on 2,951 snaps over his four-year career. The Kenova native did not allow a sack over the past two seasons.

Martin played in 56 games over his career with the Mountaineers and recorded 99 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

The Bluefield native was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2023 and 2024.