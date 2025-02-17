2026 DL Kaleb Morris has West Virginia on visit list plans

Morris, 6-foot-3, 260-pounds, found out about the offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green who let him know that his film stood out.

Semmes (Ala.) Mary Montgomery 2026 defensive lineman Kaleb Morris has started to compile a long list of scholarship offers including one from West Virginia.

“He liked that I was explosive, quick, and athletic at my position,” he said.

After Green informed Morris that West Virginia was jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer the plan is to find out even more about the school than what he already knows at this junction of the process.

“They have a great football program,” he said.

The defensive lineman is hoping to make a visit to Morgantown in the near future once the dead period opens but also plans to check out all of the schools that are showing him interest.

Along with the Mountaineers, schools such as Mississippi State, Houston, Troy, Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Tulane have offered along with several others.

“I definitely look forward to visiting West Virginia,” he said.

Each of the programs is targeting Morris as a defensive end and he is coming off a strong junior campaign where he totaled 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8 hurries, 5 sacks, and a pick-six from his spot up front. Teams are impressed with his athleticism as well as how disruptive he is on the defensive line.

Morris is searching for a school that has a coaching staff that he can trust to develop him on the field and help him take his game to a higher level. That places a strong emphasis not only on their credentials as coaches but on how he is able to connect with them on a personal level.

Morris also is searching for a good environment and a strong football program where he can grow.