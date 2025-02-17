Rapid Recap: West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins met with the media following the team’s opening series. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

—Sabins was pleased with how the team played free and aggressive to open the season. He noted that younger players often put pressure on themselves in their first games, but the team handled the moment well and played with confidence.

—The pitching staff exceeded expectations. The goal was for starters to go about four innings, but Griffin Kirn went 5.2, Gavin Van Kempen went four, and Robby Porco went 3.2, all leaving the game with the lead. The bullpen was excellent, allowing just three runs over three games despite high-scoring games across the country during opening weekend.

—Reese Bassinger wasn’t originally set to close the first game but recorded the final two outs on one pitch. Sabins praised his confidence and poise in handling late-game situations, which was a key takeaway from the weekend.

—Monday’s game was set to feature freshman David Hagen and senior transfer Tyler Hutson. The plan was to ease Hagen into the role while using Hutson as a long reliever, similar to how Carson Estridge pitched 4.2 innings in relief earlier in the series.

—Logan Sauve started strong, collecting four hits and three RBIs in the series. Given his draft-year expectations, the staff was impressed with how he handled the moment. He opened the season by crushing a 104 mph line drive, setting the tone for the team. Since catching is so physically demanding, he was used as a designated hitter in one game to keep him fresh.

—Skylar King had an outstanding weekend, hitting .600 and showing growth in his approach. One of his best swings came on a two-strike changeup that he drove for a triple, demonstrating his ability to handle offspeed pitches. He also played a key role in the second win, hitting a home run after badly missing on the previous pitch. He was thrown out twice on the bases, though Sabins noted that video replay might have ruled him safe.

—The team gained valuable experience by playing in two close games, winning 4-2 and another by a single run. Sabins emphasized that small mistakes can swing a game’s outcome and that these early tight contests help test players under pressure. The first win was the team’s cleanest performance, as they out-hit Jacksonville by 10, stole multiple bases, and got a dominant start from Kim, who allowed just one hit over 5.2 innings.

—Sabins described his first game as head coach as exhilarating but mentally exhausting. He was locked in the entire game but felt drained afterward. He credited his coaching staff, particularly Coach Oney, who called pitches for the first time at the Division I level, and Chris Riley, who helped with bullpen decisions.

—The lineup changed throughout the series based on matchups. Three different players hit in the three-hole across three games—Kyle West, Alex Marot, and Gavin Kelly—as Sabins adjusted based on opposing pitchers. In game two, the lineup was structured to take advantage of a pitcher who struggled against right-handed hitters. Sabins noted that the roster will take shape over time, but early in the season, he wants to evaluate different players.

—The balance early in the season is between putting the best lineup on the field and assessing how players perform in different roles. Some players have high ceilings but aren’t yet mature enough to handle high-pressure situations. The staff is relying on more consistent players early while hoping that some of the younger, high-upside players develop into bigger contributors as the season progresses.

—Sabins has full trust in Griffin Kirn, who was given the ball to start the season opener. While there’s still a lot to prove, the staff believed in his ability and character, which is why he got the first start.

—West Virginia has had success recruiting from Division II, and Sabins takes pride in finding overlooked talent. He noted that the program must work harder than others to compete at the highest level, focusing on hidden gems in places other programs often ignore, including junior colleges, Division III, and international markets.