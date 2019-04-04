A new coaching staff for West Virginia has obviously brought out some changes to the program and personnel.

This coaching shift, as well as the lack of depth at some positions, have involved some players moving positions and that’s the case for a couple of offensive lineman who have taken some reps at center.

The center position was one of the biggest question marks for the Mountaineers entering spring with two-year starter Matt Jones transferring to Youngstown State and backup Jacob Buccigrossi out right now after undergoing a couple of shoulder surgeries.