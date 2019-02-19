Offensive line coach Matt Moore has some work to do.

Not only does that extend onto the recruiting trail but with the team he inherited as well and the clock is ticking in order to get those things in order.

Moore is still familiarizing himself with his current roster but he understands from reviewing game tape and developmental practices last year that he has two proven options in Colton McKivitz and Josh Sills. That means finding three more options for this fall in addition to the key backups will be the priority.