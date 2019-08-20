This offseason has seen numerous changes within the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

Of course there’s the new coaching staff led by head coach Neal Brown, new faces in quarterback Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), wide receiver Sean Ryan (Temple) and among others as well as departures such as safeties Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts (Marshall) and wide receiver Marcus Simms (Jacksonville Jaguars).



But something else that has undergone a transformation is the chemistry and camaraderie amongst the team’s offensive line.



Once the new staff got settled in, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore wanted to see the group spend more time together off the field, according to redshirt junior Josh Sills, and the unit has done just that which has led to the offensive linemen developing better personal relationships with one another.



“Our chemistry I think personally has been night and day from the other years that I’ve been here,” Sills said. “We’ve done a lot more off the field stuff this year.”



Among those off the field activities include the group spending time together at center Adam Stilley’s family’s lakehouse, cooking out at tackle Kelby Wickline’s house and bowling.



These activities off the field are beneficial to the group in two ways.



The first one being a chance for the offensive line to of course get to know one another and have a good time, but the second benefit is the group building more trust with their teammates on the line which can lead to improved communication on the field--something that is vital for the offensive line to have success.



“We didn’t really do that in year’s past, so you do that stuff off the field, get to know each other a little better,” Sills said. “Not only that, everybody’s having a good time, so you build that chemistry to where before maybe you’d wonder what somebody was thinking or you’d second guess him because you didn’t really know him well as a person other than you were just here every day with him at football.”



Attention to detail and building personal relationships are among the values that Brown has instilled in the program since he arrived in Morgantown in January.



Inviting each position group over at his house during evenings and holding a career day for the team are among the activities that have occurred since Brown took over with the goals of himself and the team getting to know each other and develop chemistry as well as provide them with more direction and guidance for their lives after football in the workforce.