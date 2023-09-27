Much like a week ago, West Virginia isn’t sure who will get the starting nod at quarterback.

The decision is likely going to be dictated by the health of starter Garrett Greene, who missed the win over Texas Tech due to an ankle injury. The redshirt junior did not make any considerable progress over last week and while he was able to practice in a limited capacity, he did not warm up well.

Greene could have been available in an emergency role, but head coach Neal Brown doesn’t want to play him until he is fully healthy and able to play to his strengths by using his skill athletic skill set.

“If he can’t go it will probably be the same. That would give him two weeks from Thursday to really get himself healthy,” Brown said.

If Greene isn’t able to suit up, the job will again be Nicco Marchiol’s. The redshirt freshman has played all but five snaps over the past two games and helped to lead the Mountaineers to wins over Pittsburgh and Texas Tech.

Marchiol completed 12-21 passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while he led the team in rushing with 76 yards including some timely scrambles to extend drives.

Marchiol has seen time in each of the past three games and made a considerable jump in some areas while there are others that must continue to improve.

Overall, Brown felt that his quarterback threw some nice balls but had a few that he’d like to get back. In regard to decision-making, it was much of the same with Marchiol improving but not exactly where it needs to be.

Still, the young quarterback needed some help, which more often than not wasn’t the case against Texas Tech as both the running backs and wide receivers struggled to make plays.

“Our offensive skill guys have to help him out and make plays and make people miss. We have to be better around him. I’m pleased with his improvement. Can he be better? Yes. Will he be better? I believe so but I wasn’t displeased with how he played Saturday he gave us a chance,” Brown said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott saw much of the same.

“I thought he handled it really well. I’m pretty sure he’ll tell you he didn’t have his best day, but he found a way to win and that’s all that matters,” he said. “You learn from it. There are lessons to be learned.”

As far as the skill positions, West Virginia has to simply make more plays in order to help a young quarterback. Marchiol bares some of the blame for what unfolded but pass catchers and running backs have to make more plays in space and be better than they were a week ago.

In total, the wide receivers and running backs combined to force just three missed tackles and had a handful of drops which put the offense behind the sticks.

At wide receiver, Brown expects to shorten up the rotation and allow some players such as EJ Horton, Traylon Ray and Hudson Clement more opportunities. The Mountaineers also expect a bounce-back game from Devin Carter who was dealing with a personal issue off the field that affected his play.

The goal is to get yards beyond what is blocked, especially against a TCU team that is known for putting up points and is going to challenge West Virginia on the road. And while it can be schemed, the players still have to be the ones to make the plays on the field.

“Make people miss and break tackles and get yards after contact and have some explosive plays on top of it. Those are four ways you produce with the ball in your hands,” Scott said.

And regardless of which quarterback gets the ball Saturday that will be the challenge.