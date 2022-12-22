The Mountaineers came out hot at both ends, with Tre Mitchell grabbing a steal on Stony Brook’s opening possession before hitting a three at the other end. Kedrian Johnson, the star of the first half for the Mountaineers with 12 points, hit one of his own on WVU’s next possession.

Jimmy Bell Jr, got involved quickly on the defensive end, grabbing a steal and finding Erik Stevenson who finished at the other end. Kobe Johnson finished an and-1 layup for the last points before the first media timeout, making the game 10-4 in favor of the Mountaineers at that time.

After the break, Erik Stevenson threw down an alley-oop dunk in transition following another SBU turnover, to increase the lead to nine. By the ten minute mark however, SBU had crept back to make it a one possession game. Due to zero field goals in over five minutes for the Mountaineers, WVU found themselves tied 17-17 with eight minutes to play in the first.

A pullup jumper from Kedrian Johnson ended the seven-plus minute field goal drought and gave the Mountaineers back the lead. On the next possession, thanks to an offensive rebound from Jimmy Bell Jr., Johnson hit another bucket to increase the lead to five, this time on a three pointer. Two free-throws after that made it a 7-0 run for the Mountaineers, all scored by Johnson.

A run by Stony Brook left the score at 28-24 at the half, with the Mountaineers ahead in more than 17 of the 20 minutes played in the period.

Joe Toussaint got the scoring started in the second half, hitting a three for his first points of the night.

Tre Mitchell hit his second three of the night after three and a half minutes of play, and Erik Stevenson put in a three of his own to make the score 41-32.

Despite being up by eight with a little over 12 minutes to play, WVU had not made a field goal in nearly three minutes. Erik Stevenson ended the shooting slump with two consecutive jumpers, however.

Two free throws by Jimmy Bell Jr. got West Virginia up by double digits with 10:44 to go in the game. Joe Toussaint extended the lead to 13 with another three, just moments later.

Seth Wilson banged in a three with under eight minutes to go, and with the help of Stony Brook going over four minutes without a bucket, the lead was extended to 16 for the Mountaineers. Wilson hit another three on the next possession to extend the lead to 19.

Erik Stevenson hit a three with under five to play, but SBU went on a 7-0 run after that to close the gap to 10 with three and a half to go.

The Mountaineers held out through the remaining time to secure the 11 point victory. They will next face Kansas State in their first league game on December 31st.