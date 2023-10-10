Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week Five of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into solid starters and others who are becoming stars.

-- LB Kyzir White & DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

With one the best combined defensive performance from former Mountaineers this season, Stills and White held the banner for West Virginia in Week Five of the NFL season.

Despite a 34-20 loss to the star-studded Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Stills broke out after starting the last three games for Arizona with six total tackles, four solo stops, two tackles for loss and one sack on Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow in the loss.

White also continued to produce for the Cardinals like he consistently has so far this season, coming in tied for the team lead in total tackles with 11, which includes six solo stops and one tackle for loss. This duo of Mountaineers have stepped up on Arizona's defense.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins took another somewhat dominant 31-16 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, and Long led the way defensively for Miami's unit. The former Mountaineer linebacker was second on the team in total tackles with nine, including four solo stops and one tackle for loss.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

McKivitz once again led a dominant offensive outing for the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, as they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football, their fifth win of the season. The former WVU offensive tackle paved the way for 421 total yards for San Francisco, including 251 passing yards and 170 rushing yards on the ground, making a key block on the final touchdown of the contest.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

In the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New York's offense has continued to struggle despite Glowinski earning back his starting spot at right guard. New York gave up seven sacks in Sunday's defeat and only accumulated 268 offensive yards with no offensive touchdowns.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans

Wesco played the most snaps he's seen this season in the Titan's 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and he made his first reception for 21 yards in the defeat. Wesco was mostly tasked with blocking assignments and he still remains the Tennessee's backup tight end.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week Five:

-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks - Smith and Seattle were on a bye week for Week 5.

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - Grier did not appear for the Patriots and remains the team's third quarterback.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - Worley didn't appear or record a statistic in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and remains a rotational defensive back.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers - Green Bay plays on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m.

-- LB Tony Fields II.- Cleveland Browns - Fields and the Browns were on a bye week in Week Five.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.