Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season came and went this weekend and with that came many important matchups featuring former Mountaineers.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals with first place in the NFC West on the line. Smith's Seahawks would be victorious, winning 16-6 over Arizona. Smith passed for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win. Seattle has now won back-to-back games and is at 6-5, leading the Cardinals in a tight NFC West race. They face the New York Jets on Sunday.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

On the other side of the field going against Smith was Dante Stills and Kyzir White. Stills would a sack of fellow Mountaineer Smith, as well as two total tackles. White finished the day with eight total tackles, which was second-most on the team. The Cardinals came into Sunday winners of four in a row, but suffered their first loss since Oct. 13. Still, they are also 6-5, tied with the same record as the first-place Seahawks in the NFC West.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a short week, facing the Browns on the road on Thursday. Cleveland had a game-winning drive end with them scoring with 57 seconds to play and the Steelers needed a touchdown and couldn't get it as they fell, 24-19. Pittsburgh is now 8-3 on the year, with the loss snapping a five-game winning streak. They face the Bengals on the road this Sunday.

Colton McKivitz

The 49ers were banged up on their trip to Green Bay and the score reflected that. They lost 38-10, as the 49ers, who were a preseason favorite in the NFC, now fall to 5-6 on the season. They face the Bills this week.

David Long Jr.

After being released by the Miami Dolphins, David Long Jr. was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad this week and was elevated for their game on Sunday. He played a total of 13 snaps on defense for the Lions, as they improved to 10-1 with a 24-6 win over the Colts.

