Musings from the Mountains Episode 85 | Tomas Rimac Commitment Reaction
Watch as WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik break down and analyze West Virginia football's latest 2021 commitment in Brunswick (Oh.) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook